Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash Tuesday near US 40 Highway, Phelps Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The crash happened near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road about 6:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcyclist was driving east on U.S. 40 Highway while racing a dark colored SUV.

Near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road, a white Ford F-150 was turning left when it hit the motorcycle.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to eject from the bike. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Both the SUV and truck left the scene of the crash.

Detectives are asking for help in locating the truck.

Police say it's an older model white Ford F-150 that should have heavy damage on the right rear passenger side bed.

No pictures were immediately available.

No other suspect information was available on the driver in the SUV that was racing the motorcyclist.

—