Motorcyclist dies when woman driving newly-purchased car drives wrong way on street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon killed a Harley Davidson motorcycle driver and injured his rider in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police said the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. at east 49th Street and Noland Road.

The driver of a just-purchased blue Dodge Journey pulled onto Noland Road, but realized she was going the wrong way, police said in a summary of the accident.

She was in the process of turning around and drove back onto the road, police said.

The woman pulled in the path of the motorcycle and the motorcycle hit the Dodge Journey, police said.

The motorcycle driver and passenger, both wearing helmets, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Injuries at first appeared to be non life-threatening, but the motorcycle driver died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The driver's name has not been released.

