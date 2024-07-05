Motorcyclist hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run motorcycle crash in KCMO

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. Around 1:13 a.m. Friday, the driver of a red Honda Monkey motorcycle was stopped at a red stop light on Southwest Trafficway at 35th Street, per Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigators. A silver Honda Civic was driving southbound at a high speed and struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle onto the hood and windshield of the Honda, police say. KCPD said the motorcycle fell on its side and was dragged several feet. The driver of the Honda continued southbound with the motorcyclist on the vehicle until 36th Street. "The driver of the Honda Civic hit the brakes and the driver of the Honda Monkey was thrown forward into the street," a release from KCPD states. The Honda was put in reverse and the driver attempted to flee the scene, but the vehicle was not operable. Police said the driver fled the scene on E. 36th Street and turned north onto Jefferson. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. KCPD suspects the Honda driver was impaired at the time of the crash.