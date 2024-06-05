Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Independence.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday the operator of a 2002 Honda Shadow left the roadway, while traveling westbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard at Cedar Avenue.

The 29 year-old Independence man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remains in critical condition.

Police say he was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.

High speeds are believed to be a factor in the crash.

