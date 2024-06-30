Motorcyclist injured after losing control of wheelie on I-435 near Kansas Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control Sunday morning on Interstate 435 just south of Kansas Avenue.
Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs report the operator of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle was doing a wheelie before losing control and entering another lane.
Upon entering the other lane, the motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ram 1500 before running off the road and overturning.
According to the crash report, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and eye protection.
The man is suspected to have sustained serious injuries, per KHP.
