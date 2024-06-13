Motorcyclist injured in collision Thursday morning in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision Thursday morning in Independence.

A Triumph motorcycle was traveling westbound on Missouri 78 Highway at Arlington Avenue around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, according to Independence police.

A Chevrolet Impala driving east on Missouri 78 Highway turned left in front of the motorcyclist, per IPD. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

IPD's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the collision.

