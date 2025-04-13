Motorcyclist killed in crash near MO 291 Highway, 23rd Street in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck overnight in Independence.

Police said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 291 Highway at 23rd Street.

The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling southbound when they ran into the rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox stopped at a traffic light.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

