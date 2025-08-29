Motorcyclist killed in crash Thursday at Lawrence intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday at a Lawrence intersection where another deadly crash happened earlier this summer.

A Lawrence Police Department spokesperson said the male motorcycle operator was riding around 4:12 p.m. Thursday when he collided with the roundabout at Lake Pointe Drive and Clinton Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene and located the man and a wrecked 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The man was transported to a hospital in Topeka where he died from his injuries.

Early in the morning on July 9, 2025, a male motorcyclist died in a crash at the same intersection .

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.