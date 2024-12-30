Motorcyclist killed in northland driveway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a northland driveway Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers were called to Barry Road and Jefferson street shortly before 3 p.m. on a crash with critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a Gold Harley Davidson Tri Glide motorcycle was eastbound on Barry Road and enterd a private drive near the 500 block of NW Barry Road.

The operator entered the driveway too quickly, at too sharp of a turn and the motorcycle overturned on top of the operator.

The operator was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

This is fatality #94, compared to #101 at this time last year.

—

