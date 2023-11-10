Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash involving school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe say a motorcyclist died Friday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus.

First responders were called around 3:35 p.m. to the intersection of Pineview Street and N. Ridgeview Road in Olathe on the crash.

When police arrived, they found an adult male motorcyclist with serious injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The school bus was transporting a few high school students at the time of the crash. No one on the school bus was injured in the crash.

The 58-year-old driver of the bus remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

"Students on the bus, as well as the bus driver, have been offered immediate counseling, and will continued to be supported in the coming weeks," according to a statement from the Olathe School District. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic accident."

Police blocked all lanes of Ridgeview Road between W. 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard while they completed their investigation.

—