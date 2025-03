KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash on Northeast Chouteau Trafficway and Northeast Russell Road in the Northland.

An orange Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Chouteau Trafficway.

The motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right just north of NE Russell Road.

The motorcycle then went up and over the curb, striking a metal light pole.

The motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

