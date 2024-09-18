Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 435 in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his Harley Davidson motorcycle Tuesday afternoon just off Interstate 435 and Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened as the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north on the interstate.

He lost control of the motorcycle in a curve, ran off the road and down the grassy median between the north and southbound lanes of I-435, according to a KCMO Police Department news release.

The motorcycle hit the inside of the southbound guardrail and the driver was thrown off the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said, and was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

His name was not release Tuesday night.

Debris from the motorcycle hit two vehicles going south on I-435. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured, police said.

The interstate was closed for about three hours.

This was the 68th traffic death of the year in Kansas City, Missouri. There had been 65 traffic deaths in KCMO at this time a year ago.

