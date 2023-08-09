Motorcyclist killed Tuesday night on Barry Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday night on Northwest Barry Road at North Marston in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

A black Lexus GS 300 exited a private driveway and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Barry Road as a red and black Honda CRV 600 RS motorcycle was traveling westbound.

The Honda struck the Lexus, and the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Lexus driver was not injured.

This incident marks the 55th traffic fatality of the year.

