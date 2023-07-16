Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Missouri Route 350

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle in Jackson County left a Blue Springs man with serious injuries.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Missouri Route 350.

As the Harley Davidson was driving through a green light on Missouri 350 at Maple Street, a 2015 Kia Optima took a left turn and struck the motorcycle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Blue Springs, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.