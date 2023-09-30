Motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after driving into ditch in south KCMO Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting his head Saturday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while driving a small motorbike through a park near the intersection of North Indiana Avenue and East 55th Street. He drove into a "deep ditch" that he "apparently did not see," according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

After driving into the ditch, he was ejected from the bike and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known what time the crash occurred.

