Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run collision late Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a hit-and-run collision late Saturday night near Independence and Chelsea avenues.

Investigators said around 11:50 p.m., a black Ford Focus pulled out of a parking lot on the south side of the roadway across the eastbound lanes of Independence.

As the Ford did so, an eastbound traveling black Harley Davidson struck the side of the vehicle, which caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police later provided an update the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

After the collision, the Ford fled the scene. However, a witness followed the vehicle.

The witness later returned to the scene and told police the Ford had pulled behind a residence in the 400 block of Lawn.

When officers checked out the area described by the witness, they located the vehicle.

Officers then investigated the Ford driver for impairment and took that person into custody.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

