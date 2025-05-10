Watch Now
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after striking vehicle Friday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after striking a vehicle Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., authorities responded to a reported injury collision with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a Black Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 25th Street.

The motorcycle failed to stop for the posted stop sign, entering the intersection. The motorcycle then struck a red Ford Escape traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was also transported to a local hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist is currently in critical condition, while the driver of the Ford is in stable condition.

