Motorist going wrong way dies in head-on crash with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver going the wrong way on Blue Ridge Cutoff died late Friday night in a head-on crash with a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said just before midnight, the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Near the Sni-A-Bar intersection, the driver of the Honda crashed head-on into a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy driving a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was transported to an area hospital where they were recovering Saturday morning from non-life-threatening injuries.

