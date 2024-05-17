Motorist strikes, critically injures pedestrian Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, critically injured a male victim and fled the scene.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department spokesperson says crews were called just before 8 a.m. to an area near northbound Interstate 35 at 18th Street Expressway.

Bystanders reportedly told investigators that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a “significant rate of speed” among on to the ramp of 18th Street, where the driver struck the pedestrian.

The spokesperson says bystanders provided aid to the victim in the moments before fire crews arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

It’s not clear if the driver has been located.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

