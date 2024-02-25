MSHP: 2 Sedalia officers injured, suspect dead in altercation, police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two police officers in Sedalia, Missouri, were injured after an altercation led police to shoot and kill a suspect Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were requested to respond to a disturbance in the 1000 block of State Fair Boulevard.

Officer Involved Shooting - Sedalia, MO. Two Sedalia police officers have non-life threatening injuries after being confronted by a suspect armed with a knife. The suspect was shot by Sedalia PD & has been pronounced deceased. Official statement below.@MSHPTrooperDDCC #MSHP pic.twitter.com/De9BaDEXay — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 25, 2024

When they arrived, officers say they encountered a subject allegedly armed with a knife.

During an altercation, two officers were injured - troopers did not indicate the nature of the officer’s injuries, but both were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say at least one of the officers fired shots during the altercation, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling the investigation at the request of the Sedalia Police Department.

