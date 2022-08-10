MSHP activates Amber Alert after child abducted in car theft in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert for a child abducted in the St. Louis area.

2-year-old Amari Washington was unattended in a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata in a parking lot at 3399 Dunn Road in St. Louis, according to MSHP.

The agency says the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect around 2:42 a.m. and left in an unknown direction of travel.

Washington is described as 30 lbs and 2 feet tall. She is a Black female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants.

The Sonata has a Missouri license plate reading CT9D6C and the left rear taillight has a hole in it.

