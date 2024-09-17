MSHP alleges woman was drunk when she struck, killed bicyclist in Riverside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is being held in the Platte County jail facing charges she allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist early Monday morning in Riverside.

Court documents filed Monday allege Emily Davis, 25, was driving around 6:30 a.m. in the area of NW Tullison Road near Riverway Boulevard when she struck a bicyclist with her car.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist died later Monday morning.

Davis consented to a range of field sobriety tests after she allegedly told a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper she had been at Argosy Casino Sunday night into early Monday morning.

She allegedly told the trooper she had her first drink around 10 p.m. and her last drink around 2 a.m.

Troopers eventually conducted a breath alcohol test, which came back with a blood alcohol concentration of .164%.

Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Platte County Detention Center. She faces a charge of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another person.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 cash-only bond.

