MSHP boasts 'The Champ' helicopter in high-speed chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol boasted a helicopter it calls "The Champ" after using it during a high-speed chase on Sunday.

The Champ is here....You never know when we will be in the air supporting our Troopers on the road! Troopers working in Clay, Platte & Jackson counties got some assistance from 93MP during the night! 93MP is overhead....The Champ is here.... pic.twitter.com/B7scO5v5cN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 24, 2021

According to MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe, a trooper spotted a motorcyclist speeding in a construction zone going southbound on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

The helicopter was already in the air on an enforcement project. The chase ended at a Clay County motel.

Troopers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

