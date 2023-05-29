Watch Now
MSHP: Citizen shoots man allegedly waving gun on I-70 in Grain Valley

Posted at 1:58 PM, May 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man allegedly waving a gun on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Grain Valley was shot by a citizen Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell reports the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about the man waiving the gun just before 11:30 a.m.

Grain Valley police later responded to the scene. Initial investigation led officers to discover the man had been confronted by a citizen.

During the confrontation, the citizen shot the man near South Outer Road East, in the area near Mile Marker 24, according to Bell.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Bell tells KSHB 41 the shooter was detained and is cooperating.

No word on the details of the confrontation and/or possible charges.


