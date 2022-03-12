MSHP investigating Independence shooting involving police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting at 24 Highway and Noland Road involving Independence police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

No information on the extent of injuries was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

