MSHP investigating police shooting Sunday night involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is tasked with investigating a police shooting that unfolded Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of Laurel Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

After officers arrived and announced their presence, they attempted to make contact with a male subject.

The man entered and exited the front door multiple times before exiting with a gun, per MSHP.

Officers then fired at the man, who retreated inside.

KCPD SWAT was called to the scene to initiate a tactical operation.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers safely made entry and took the man into custody.

MSHP said the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While MSHP is investigating the officers’ involvement, KCPD is handling any other charges related to the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.