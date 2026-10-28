MSHP investigators searching for new vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that investigators are searching for a new vehicle in the hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old girl Oct. 13 in Raytown.

Officials said the vehicle is believed to be a black 2000-2010 GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe.

A hit-and-run involving a pedestrian occurred around 9 p.m. on Oct. 13. The incident happened on East 87th Street east of James A. Reed Road, according to MSHP.

The 5-year-old's aunt, Christina Barfield, launched a GoFundMe a day after the hit-and-run. The GoFundMe identifies the 5-year-old as Ka’Una Simone Reed.

Christina Barfield Ka’Una Simone Reed

More than $10,000 has been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact MSHP Troop A headquarters at 816-622-0800.

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