MSHP issues Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl out of Warsaw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of Warsaw.

Bridgette Annaleise Crane has brown hair and may be wearing a fall-colored plaid shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt.

MSHP said she was taken by 36-year-old Anna Savard, Crane's non-custodial mother, in a 2015 black Toyota Rav4 with Missouri license plate TC2Z7B at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at 28885 Cedar Hills Loop in Warsaw.

It is unknown where they were going.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.