MSHP issues Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl out of Warsaw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of Warsaw.

Bridgette Annaleise Crane has brown hair and may be wearing a fall-colored plaid shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt.

MSHP said she was taken by 36-year-old Anna Savard, Crane's non-custodial mother, in a 2015 black Toyota Rav4 with Missouri license plate TC2Z7B at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at 28885 Cedar Hills Loop in Warsaw.

It is unknown where they were going.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

