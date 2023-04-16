MSHP issues Amber Alert for 7-year-old reportedly taken from Sarcoxie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old reportedly taken from Sarcoxie around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are looking for a green 2019 Ford Fiesta with damage to the passenger side front fender. Its license plate is MO BF2A5K.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Layla B. Sandusky, 7, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 2550 County Road 20 in Sarcoxie.

She is about 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. She is said to have been wearing a black shirt with tie-dyed pants and purple shoes when last seen.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

MSHP believes she was inside her mother's car when a male suspect took the vehicle with Layla inside and fled.

The male suspect is likely wearing a red flannel shirt with blue jeans. He may be between 21-25 years of age and named Matt.

Police report he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with thin curly hair and a mustache.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Sarcoxie is located just south of Interstate 44 E and is approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours away from Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 417-359-9100.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

