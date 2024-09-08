MSHP cancels Amber Alert after two 9-month-olds located safe

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | The children were located unharmed and the suspect is in custody, per MSHP.

EARLIER | The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two 9-month-old children.

Iris and Halo Gannaway have brown hair and brown eyes.

Iris may be wearing a blue shirt and no pants. She also has a birthmark on her right leg.

Halo was not wearing pants. The color of her shirt is unknown.

MSHP said the children were taken by Malik Hardy, 21, in a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate TK7Z6U.

Authorities said Hardy threatened the mother of the children with a firearm before taking them from a residence near Spring Valley Road and Bel-Ray Boulevard in Belton.

Hardy was believed to be traveling northbound on Interstate 49 from Missouri 58.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

