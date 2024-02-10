MSHP issues statewide Silver Advisory for 79-year-old man missing in Benton County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide Silver Advisory for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia.

Arthur Goodreau was last seen leaving a residence at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 24000 block of Wilshusen Road in Lincoln, Missouri.

His family believed he was going for a walk, but later discovered his vehicle — a blue 2012 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate reading "JU21Y" — was missing. Goodreau is not familiar with the area, per MSHP.

MSHP describes Goodreau as a white man with brown eyes and a tattoo on his army that reads "Sandy." He is around 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Goodreau was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

He is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, per MSHP.

Anyone with information on Goodreau's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 660-438-9555.

