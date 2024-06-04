MSHP pursuit ends in fatal crash after driver strikes utility pole in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is dead Tuesday morning after striking a utility pole during a pursuit that ended in Independence.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell shared a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Jeep after witnessing a traffic violation near U.S. 40 Highway and Crysler Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep fled the trooper and a pursuit ensued, Bell said.

The Independence Police Department places stop sticks near 23rd Street and Sterling Avenue. The Jeep ran over the stop sticks and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased.

MSHP says the passenger of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital. The extent of the passenger's injuries are not known.

23rd Street was closed between Sterling and Harvard avenues while officials processed the scene of the crash, according to the Independence Police Department. The scene was cleared prior to 8 a.m.

