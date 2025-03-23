MSHP recovers body of missing boater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided an update Sunday, March 23, that the body of a missing boater has been recovered.

Christopher David Salmons, 40, went out on Truman Lake the morning of Friday, March 14. He was reported missing later that day.

MSHP’s water patrol and aircraft divisions aided in the search. Surrounding agencies were also aware of the situation.

Marine troopers located Salmons’ body around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 23.

