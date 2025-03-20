MSHP searching for boater who went missing after going to Truman Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a boater who went missing after going out on Truman Lake in Benton County.

Christopher David Salmons, 40, was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 14. He was reported missing around nine hours later.

The search includes members of MSHP's water patrol division, who have been searching the lake daily since Salmons was reported missing.

MSHP's aircraft division is also helping with the search.

The highway patrol said it is the primary agency involved. However, all surrounding agencies in the area are aware.

The search has been suspended for the day and will resume Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—