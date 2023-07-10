MSHP seeks help identifying suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run overnight.

Troopers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to U.S. 50 Highway west of Sadie Lane in Pettit County, Missouri, near Sedalia.

A pedestrian — identified by MSHP as Ethan Dillon, 22, of Warsaw — was standing in the roadway next to his parked car, which was on the shoulder, when he was struck.

Paramedics declared Dillon deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the involved vehicle is asked to contact Trp. Parrott at 816-622-0800.

