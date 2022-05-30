MSHP to investigate shooting Sunday evening in Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been requested by the Sedalia Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

MSHP reports U.S. 50 Highway is closed between South Quincy Avenue and South Grand Avenue at this time.

“A male suspect has been pronounced deceased after exchanging gunfire with the police,” MSHP wrote on social media.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, and no officers or other citizens were involved.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

