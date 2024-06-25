Multi-vehicle crash impacts traffic on northbound US 71 Highway at 19th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic on U.S. 71 Highway at 19th Street Tuesday morning, per the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said two to three vehicles were involved in the collision.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

MoDOT initially shared around 7:50 a.m. that the highway was shut down before updating that one lane reopened.

Around 9:15 a.m., MoDOT said all lanes were closed. However, the left lane was back open less than 15 minutes later.

KCPD said crews are working to clear the scene and a tow truck was ordered.

—