Multi-vehicle crash on I-435 in Leawood leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, 5 others injured Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person sustained life-threatening injuries and at least five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi and a tow truck on eastbound Interstate 435 in Leawood, Kansas, Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with Johnson County MED-ACT.

A total of seven patients were transported to area hospitals, according to Chief Colin Fitzgerald with the Leawood Fire Department.

In addition to the victim with life-threatening injuries, one person is in serious condition and four other patients are stable, per Johnson County MED-ACT. The condition of the seventh patient is not yet known.

The crash occurred around 5:52 p.m. just west of State Line Road.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but a spokesperson with Johnson County MED-ACT confirmed a tow truck and a semi were involved in the accident. Multiple cars were also involved, according to Fitzgerald.

The tow truck was "briefly" on fire, but fire crews with the Leawood Fire Department "quickly" put the fire out, according to Fitzgerald.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were affected by the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) was called to assist with traffic, per a spokesperson with Johnson County MED-ACT.

As of 7:53 p.m., eastbound traffic continued to be slow, per KC Scout Cam. KHP is managing the scene.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.