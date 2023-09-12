Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Tuesday morning leaves 38-year-old Lee's Summit man dead, female passenger injured

Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 470 Tuesday morning left one man dead and a female passenger injured.

The crash occurred around 8:17 a.m. when traffic had slowed due to another traffic accident ahead on I-70 near Little Blue Parkway.

The driver of an eastbound Ford Expedition drove into the rear end of a Freight-Liner commercial motor vehicle, according to the Independence Police Department.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Stump of Lee's Summit, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the Freight-Liner was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash to help investigation efforts.

The incident continues to be investigated.

