Multiple lanes of SB I-435 closed at 87th St in Kansas City, Missouri, after box truck strikes concrete truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A concrete truck was overturned across multiple lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 435 Thursday morning after a multiple-vehicle accident.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a report of the crash, which involved the concrete truck and a box truck.

Upon arrival, responders found the concrete truck on its side at the top of the 87th Street off-ramp, where it was set to dump concrete at a current construction site.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department A concrete truck was overturned in a multiple-vehicle accident on southbound I-435 on Thursday morning.

A passing box truck clipped the concrete shoot, spinning the concrete truck out and eventually overturning on its side.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the accident, but no injuries were reported, per KCFD.

A large oil and fuel spill from the concrete truck required hazmat responders to be called to the scene.

