Multiple people detained while police investigate if shots were fired during towing incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple were detained while police determined if shots were fired during a towing incident in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

About 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Booth Avenue on reports of shots fired.

There, police were spoke with a tow truck driver who said they were at a home in the area to tow a vehicle.

The driver told police they believed someone inside the home fired a gun at them.

Officers convinced people inside the home to come outside and they cooperated.

They were detained for investigation.

No one was injured in the incident.

