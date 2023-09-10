Multiple pets perish in overnight Kansas City, Missouri, house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Lawn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews witnessed heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

The house occupants escaped the home safely, but told KCFD that multiple pets were still inside.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze from the interior and searched the home. The pets were located dead.

No people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.