2 Kansas City, Kansas, officers injured after incident with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two police officers were injured after an incident with a suspect on Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to KCKPD public information officer Thomas Tomasic, the incident happened near N. 57th Street and Interstate 70.
Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the area at around 2:30 p.m.
Shortly after arriving, a struggle between the man and the officers began.
Tomasic could not immediately comment on the condition of those involved.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.