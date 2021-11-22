2 Kansas City, Kansas, officers injured after incident with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two police officers were injured after an incident with a suspect on Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to KCKPD public information officer Thomas Tomasic, the incident happened near N. 57th Street and Interstate 70.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the area at around 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after arriving, a struggle between the man and the officers began.

Tomasic could not immediately comment on the condition of those involved.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

