Officer involved shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officers reportedly shot a suspect after a spotting a vehicle reportedly taken in a car jacking on Saturday.

Shortly before noon officers in Kansas reportedly began chasing an alleged carjacking suspect.

That chase then moved into Missouri, where KCMO officers joined in.

The chase then moved back into Kansas, where a short time later the suspect reportedly bailed out of the vehicle near 17th & Troup and shots were fired.

No officers were reportedly injured in the shooting

