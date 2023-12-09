Multiple victims injured in six-vehicle crash Friday night in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple victims were injured Friday night in a traffic crash in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. at 8100 Prospect Avenue.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash..

The Kansas City Fire Department sent 10 ambulances to the scene and 10 people were taken to hospitals.

At least one person suffered critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.