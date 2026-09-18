Murder charges filed in deadly altercation outside Broadway weed shop in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces second-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly altercation earlier this month outside of a weed shop on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 , police were called out on a reported shooting near the intersection of W. 39th Street and Broadway.

When police arrived, they located a victim in the parking lot of a nearby business suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Eric White, died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

1 person dead in Friday shooting on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and recovered surveillance video that showed White park his car outside of the business and approach the entrance. As he did, another man inside, later identified as Ihsan Mahmud, grabs a handgun and opens fire through a wire mesh door, striking White.

The video showed another person using a bag to place the firearm and other documents near a dumpster on the property.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered the bag, which contained a firearm and ID belonging to Mahmud.

Several days later, police located Mahmud walking in the area of 34th and Troost and took him into custody.

Court documents reveal that as detectives showed Mahmud the surveillance video, he initially said "Junior going southpaw," before requesting an attorney.

On Wednesday, Jackson County prosecutors charged Mahmud with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000, cash-only bond.

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