Nashville police: Body recovered in Cumberland River ID'd as Riley Strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Metro Nashville Police Department said a body recovered Friday morning from the Cumberland River west of downtown Nashville has been identified as missing University of Missouri - Columbia student Riley Strain.

Chief of Police John Drake said around 7:28 a.m. an employee of a company along the Cumberland River called police after doing a routine check of the water and discovered what they believed to be Strain.

A media briefing will be held at 9:45 a.m. at 1741 Ed Temple Blvd, the Exxon Terminal entrance. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

The Nashville Fire Department was called in to retrieve the body and the medical office confirmed it was Strain, per Drake.

Drake said no foul play was observed during the medical review.

Strain's family has been notified of the recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.