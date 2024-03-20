Nashville police release post helicopter video of search for Riley Strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released helicopter footage Wednesday as they continue to search for Riley Strain.

In a post on social media, the department says they are searching the Cumberland River, which runs through downtown Nashville, for any clues regarding Strain’s disappearance. Strain was last seen in downtown Nashville on March 8.

Strain, a native of Springfield, Missouri, is a student at the University of Missouri - Columbia.

On Tuesday, family members announced they had requested the assistance of the Cajun Navy to help in the search for Strain.

Anyone with information about Strain’s location should call 315-862-8600.

