1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-29 just past MO E Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 just past Missouri E Highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Justin Howard confirmed the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m.

The crash was caused by a vehicle swerving to avoid another vehicle. MSHP said the vehicle that swerved went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting one of the occupants in the process.

The ejected occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, per MSHP.

Howard said two other occupants were transported for medical treatment.

MSHP advises drivers to avoid the area as the closure is expected to last an “unknown amount of time while the scene is processed.”

We are currently working a multi-vehicle injury crash on NB I-29 near MO-E Highway, in Platte County. The Interstate will be closed for an unknown amount of time while the scene is processed. Avoid the area to give emergency personnel the space to work safely. pic.twitter.com/Rtn1xuktNr — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 13, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

