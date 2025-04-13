Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-29 just past MO E Highway

MSHP sign
KSHB
MSHP sign
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 just past Missouri E Highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Justin Howard confirmed the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m.

The crash was caused by a vehicle swerving to avoid another vehicle. MSHP said the vehicle that swerved went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting one of the occupants in the process.

The ejected occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, per MSHP.

Howard said two other occupants were transported for medical treatment.

MSHP advises drivers to avoid the area as the closure is expected to last an “unknown amount of time while the scene is processed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More