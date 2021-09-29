Nearly 1,100 arrested in Wichita area during crackdown

WICHITA, Kan. — A 60-day law enforcement operation aimed at reducing violent crime resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and the confiscation of numerous weapons and drugs, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday.

Operation Triple Beam-Wichita was a 60-day operation that ended Sept. 5. It was part of a national Operation Triple Beam that was developed by the Marshals Service to combat gang violence by focusing on arresting violent fugitives, gang members and those who committed violent crimes, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The operation involved federal, state, Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement agencies.

The 1,072 arrests made in the Wichita area involved 808 felonies and 264 misdemeanors, including 141 gang members. It resulted in the seizure of 221 firearms, about 165 kilograms of narcotics and over $200,000 in cash.

"In an attempt to meet the Department of Justice goals to reduce violent crime, Operation Triple Beam is designed to focus limited resources on violent, repeat offenders, and bring immediate relief to the citizens of Wichita," said Ron Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas.

